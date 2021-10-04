ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) General Counsel Devang Shah Sells 4,083 Shares

ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) General Counsel Devang Shah sold 4,083 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.53, for a total transaction of $22,578.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Devang Shah also recently made the following trade(s):

Get ContextLogic alerts:

On Friday, September 17th, Devang Shah sold 10,472 shares of ContextLogic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.30, for a total value of $65,973.60.

On Monday, August 16th, Devang Shah sold 19,163 shares of ContextLogic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.92, for a total value of $132,607.96.

On Monday, July 26th, Devang Shah sold 3,671 shares of ContextLogic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.14, for a total value of $33,552.94.

On Monday, July 19th, Devang Shah sold 11,492 shares of ContextLogic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $103,428.00.

WISH stock traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $4.85. 68,368,958 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,831,605. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.83. ContextLogic Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.81 and a twelve month high of $32.85.

ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.03). ContextLogic had a negative net margin of 32.07% and a negative return on equity of 296.87%. The business had revenue of $656.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $724.11 million. Research analysts anticipate that ContextLogic Inc. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on WISH shares. Bank of America cut ContextLogic from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on ContextLogic from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on ContextLogic from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered ContextLogic from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $17.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded ContextLogic from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.25.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in ContextLogic in the second quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of ContextLogic by 140.0% during the 2nd quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares during the period. X Square Capital LLC purchased a new position in ContextLogic during the second quarter worth about $408,000. Adalta Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ContextLogic by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC now owns 21,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 4,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in ContextLogic during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $936,000. Institutional investors own 26.58% of the company’s stock.

About ContextLogic

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish platform that connects users to merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Featured Story: What is the Beige Book?

Receive News & Ratings for ContextLogic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ContextLogic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.