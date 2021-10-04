Contrasting Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) and Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR)

Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) and Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, risk, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

Get Investors Real Estate Trust alerts:

This table compares Investors Real Estate Trust and Corporate Office Properties Trust’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Investors Real Estate Trust $177.99 million 7.72 $5.08 million $3.78 25.90 Corporate Office Properties Trust $609.36 million 5.19 $97.37 million $2.12 13.29

Corporate Office Properties Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Investors Real Estate Trust. Corporate Office Properties Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Investors Real Estate Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Investors Real Estate Trust has a beta of 0.92, meaning that its share price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Corporate Office Properties Trust has a beta of 1.01, meaning that its share price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Investors Real Estate Trust and Corporate Office Properties Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Investors Real Estate Trust 17.44% 5.34% 2.14% Corporate Office Properties Trust 13.24% 5.28% 2.15%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Investors Real Estate Trust and Corporate Office Properties Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Investors Real Estate Trust 0 2 6 0 2.75 Corporate Office Properties Trust 0 0 6 0 3.00

Investors Real Estate Trust presently has a consensus price target of $91.29, indicating a potential downside of 6.75%. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a consensus price target of $31.25, indicating a potential upside of 10.93%. Given Corporate Office Properties Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Corporate Office Properties Trust is more favorable than Investors Real Estate Trust.

Dividends

Investors Real Estate Trust pays an annual dividend of $2.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. Corporate Office Properties Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.9%. Investors Real Estate Trust pays out 76.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Corporate Office Properties Trust pays out 51.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Corporate Office Properties Trust has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Corporate Office Properties Trust is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

73.0% of Investors Real Estate Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.8% of Investors Real Estate Trust shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of Corporate Office Properties Trust shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Corporate Office Properties Trust beats Investors Real Estate Trust on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Investors Real Estate Trust Company Profile

Centerspace engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, redevelopment, and development of apartment communities. It focuses on making operational enhancements to improve residents experience, redeveloping existing apartment communities to meet market demands and acquiring new apartment communities in the Minneapolis/St. Paul and Denver metropolitan areas. The company was founded on July 31, 1970 and is headquartered in Minot, ND.

Corporate Office Properties Trust Company Profile

Corporate Office Properties Trust, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It acquires, develops, manages, sells, and leases out office properties and data centers. The firm operates through the following segments: Defense/Information Technology Locations, Regional Office, Wholesale Data Center, and Other. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Columbia, MD.

Receive News & Ratings for Investors Real Estate Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Investors Real Estate Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.