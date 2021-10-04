Contrasting NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) & Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX)

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) and Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, risk, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares NetEase and Nutanix’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NetEase $11.29 billion 4.87 $1.97 billion $2.76 29.75 Nutanix $1.39 billion 5.63 -$1.03 billion ($3.21) -11.55

NetEase has higher revenue and earnings than Nutanix. Nutanix is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NetEase, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for NetEase and Nutanix, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NetEase 0 1 7 0 2.88 Nutanix 0 4 10 0 2.71

NetEase currently has a consensus price target of $130.00, indicating a potential upside of 58.25%. Nutanix has a consensus price target of $45.82, indicating a potential upside of 23.57%. Given NetEase’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe NetEase is more favorable than Nutanix.

Profitability

This table compares NetEase and Nutanix’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NetEase 15.03% 13.91% 8.08% Nutanix -74.17% N/A -28.86%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

33.2% of NetEase shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.9% of Nutanix shares are held by institutional investors. 54.7% of NetEase shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.7% of Nutanix shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

NetEase has a beta of 0.41, suggesting that its stock price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nutanix has a beta of 1.88, suggesting that its stock price is 88% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

NetEase beats Nutanix on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

NetEase Company Profile

NetEase, Inc. is an internet technology company, which premium online services centered around content, community, communication and commerce. It develops and operates some of the most popular PC-client and mobile games in China. The firm also operates some of the most popular international online games in China by partnering with Blizzard Entertainment, Mojang AB (a Microsoft subsidiary) and other global game developers. NetEase also offers other innovative services, including the intelligent learning services of its majority-controlled subsidiary, Youdao, its music streaming platform, NetEase Cloud Music, and its private label e-commerce platform, Yanxuan. The company operates through following business segments: Online game services, Youdao, and Innovative businesses and others. The Online game services segment has produced some of China’s most renowned and longest running online PC-client games, including Fantasy Westward Journey Online and New Westward Journey Online II, as well as other highly successful games, such as Tianxia III, New Ghost and Justice. The Youdao segment is an online education service provider in China. Through Youdao, the Company’s majority-controlled subs

Nutanix Company Profile

Nutanix, Inc. engages in the provision of enterprise virtualization and storage solutions. It specializes in cloud operating system that converges traditional silos of server, virtualization, storage, and networking into one integrated solution and unifies private and public cloud into a single software fabric. Its products are offered through the Acropolis and Prism brands. The company was founded by Dheeraj Pandey, Ajeet Singh, and Mohit Aron in 2009 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

