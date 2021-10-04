Converge Technology Solutions (TSE:CTS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Echelon Wealth Partners

Echelon Wealth Partners started coverage on shares of Converge Technology Solutions (TSE:CTS) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a C$14.50 price target on the stock. Echelon Wealth Partners’ target price suggests a potential upside of 53.60% from the stock’s previous close.

CTS has been the subject of several other reports. Laurentian Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Converge Technology Solutions to C$13.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Raymond James raised their price target on Converge Technology Solutions to C$12.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Cormark lowered their price target on Converge Technology Solutions to C$14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$12.54.

Shares of TSE:CTS traded down C$0.77 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$9.44. 1,006,766 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 849,386. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.15. Converge Technology Solutions has a 52-week low of C$2.08 and a 52-week high of C$13.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$11.34. The company has a market cap of C$2.01 billion and a P/E ratio of 216.59.

Converge Technology Solutions (TSE:CTS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C($0.07). The company had revenue of C$345.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$367.95 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Converge Technology Solutions will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Converge Technology Solutions

Converge Technology Solutions Corp., through its subsidiaries, distributes storage devices and systems, computer products, software, and peripherals. The company also provides installation and maintenance; analytics, hybrid cloud, infrastructure, and cybersecurity services; cloud delivery, compute efficiency, network optimization, and IT spend optimization solutions; and IT professional services, such as data center infrastructure integration and solutioning, and cloud optimization.

