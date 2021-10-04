Cooke & Bieler LP Boosts Holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Cooke & Bieler LP grew its position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,123,895 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 88,636 shares during the period. TE Connectivity accounts for approximately 1.4% of Cooke & Bieler LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Cooke & Bieler LP owned 0.34% of TE Connectivity worth $151,962,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TEL. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 10,614,548 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,370,557,000 after buying an additional 1,875,492 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $540,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,530,148 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $584,887,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295,104 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 11,108,776 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,434,254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 178.9% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,774,701 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $229,132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138,437 shares during the last quarter. 89.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE TEL traded down $1.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $140.69. The company had a trading volume of 38,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,576,892. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $146.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $138.39. The stock has a market cap of $46.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.90, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.36. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 52-week low of $94.16 and a 52-week high of $153.54.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The electronics maker reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 20.47%. On average, equities analysts expect that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.48 EPS for the current year.

TE Connectivity announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Friday, June 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the electronics maker to reacquire up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other TE Connectivity news, Director Daniel J. Phelan acquired 231 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $150.25 per share, with a total value of $34,707.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,131,187.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas J. Lynch sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.31, for a total transaction of $14,831,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

TEL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist increased their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $139.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $139.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $150.08.

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

