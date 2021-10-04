Cooke & Bieler LP Boosts Stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,170,277 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 240,921 shares during the quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP owned 0.15% of Activision Blizzard worth $111,691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ATVI. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. boosted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 256.2% during the 2nd quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 3,048,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,921,000 after acquiring an additional 2,192,485 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 306.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,047,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,427,000 after buying an additional 1,544,400 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 101.7% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,417,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,302,000 after buying an additional 714,751 shares in the last quarter. HS Management Partners LLC lifted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 55.2% in the 1st quarter. HS Management Partners LLC now owns 1,893,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,125,000 after buying an additional 673,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,671,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,490,000 after buying an additional 628,319 shares in the last quarter. 85.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ATVI stock traded down $1.19 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $77.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 136,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,628,656. The company has a quick ratio of 4.83, a current ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.19 and a 52-week high of $104.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.51, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.29.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.15. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 29.17% and a return on equity of 17.05%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Argus lowered shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $124.00 price target on the stock. Truist decreased their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $112.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Activision Blizzard presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.91.

In other news, Director Peter J. Nolan acquired 3,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $81.93 per share, with a total value of $323,623.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter J. Nolan purchased 12,465 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $80.24 per share, with a total value of $1,000,191.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

