Cooke & Bieler LP Purchases 75,067 Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Cooke & Bieler LP increased its position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 28.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 337,129 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,067 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP owned approximately 0.21% of Stanley Black & Decker worth $69,108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 294.3% during the 1st quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 396.9% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 55.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SWK traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $174.42. 17,677 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,124,664. The stock has a market cap of $28.42 billion, a PE ratio of 15.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $191.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $200.78. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 12 month low of $158.92 and a 12 month high of $225.00.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 20.65% and a net margin of 10.80%. Stanley Black & Decker’s quarterly revenue was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.60 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 11.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. This is an increase from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is presently 34.96%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SWK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $241.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Gabelli upgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. G.Research upgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $230.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stanley Black & Decker currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.00.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil & gas and infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the following three segments: Tools and Storage, Industrial, and Security.

