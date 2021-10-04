Copperwynd Financial LLC Buys Shares of 11,383 iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Copperwynd Financial LLC bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 11,383 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,457,000. iShares TIPS Bond ETF comprises approximately 0.6% of Copperwynd Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 11,566 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after buying an additional 1,953 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 42,123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,392,000 after acquiring an additional 2,824 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc. increased its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 79,174 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,135,000 after acquiring an additional 2,466 shares during the period. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 325,495 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,667,000 after buying an additional 14,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First United Bank Trust increased its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 19,126 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,448,000 after buying an additional 1,228 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $127.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 175,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,264,574. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $123.51 and a 52-week high of $130.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $129.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.81.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

