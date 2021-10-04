Copperwynd Financial LLC Cuts Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Copperwynd Financial LLC lessened its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 81.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,078 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 30,850 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up 0.7% of Copperwynd Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Copperwynd Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 38.6% in the 2nd quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 8,254 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,893,000 after buying an additional 2,297 shares during the period. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 70.2% in the 2nd quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 25,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,868,000 after buying an additional 10,553 shares during the period. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $2,908,000. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after buying an additional 1,091 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Hapoalim BM raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 72.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 12,016 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,756,000 after buying an additional 5,035 shares during the period.

IWM traded down $2.24 on Monday, hitting $220.04. 1,686,742 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,459,809. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $148.99 and a twelve month high of $234.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $221.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $223.09.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

