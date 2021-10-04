Copperwynd Financial LLC Has $15.37 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Copperwynd Financial LLC lowered its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,475 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,628 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 ETF accounts for approximately 6.5% of Copperwynd Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Copperwynd Financial LLC owned approximately 0.05% of iShares Russell 1000 ETF worth $15,366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWB. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,782,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,157,722,000 after acquiring an additional 938,813 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,492,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,813,814,000 after purchasing an additional 478,845 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 5,707,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,378,786,000 after purchasing an additional 272,454 shares in the last quarter. QS Investors LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 2,486,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,526,000 after purchasing an additional 246,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 672,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,772,000 after purchasing an additional 184,834 shares in the last quarter.

IWB stock traded down $3.37 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $241.12. 33,847 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 663,557. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $249.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $240.73. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 52 week low of $180.78 and a 52 week high of $255.72.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

