Copperwynd Financial LLC Makes New Investment in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Copperwynd Financial LLC bought a new position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 27,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,573,000. Moderna comprises about 2.8% of Copperwynd Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MRNA. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Moderna by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 159,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,448,000 after purchasing an additional 16,571 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Moderna by 96.3% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 13,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,258,000 after purchasing an additional 6,803 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Moderna during the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,529,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its stake in shares of Moderna by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 25,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,964,000 after purchasing an additional 3,709 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Moderna by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 346,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,371,000 after purchasing an additional 26,740 shares during the period. 55.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.62, for a total transaction of $1,148,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.76, for a total value of $2,085,840.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,226,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,443,138,927.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 373,000 shares of company stock worth $136,903,680 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer downgraded Moderna from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Moderna from $190.00 to $337.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Moderna in a research note on Sunday, September 12th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Moderna in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on Moderna from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Moderna presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $205.21.

MRNA stock traded down $20.50 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $320.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 477,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,609,879. Moderna, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.49 and a 12 month high of $497.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $401.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $264.16.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $6.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.01 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $4.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. Moderna had a return on equity of 88.13% and a net margin of 49.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6457.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.31) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post 29.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Moderna Profile

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

