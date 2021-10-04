Copperwynd Financial LLC Purchases 23,489 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Copperwynd Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 606.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,365 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,489 shares during the period. Target comprises about 2.8% of Copperwynd Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Copperwynd Financial LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $6,615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Target by 166.0% in the 2nd quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 133 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Avion Wealth acquired a new position in Target in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new position in Target in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in Target in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TGT traded down $2.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $226.37. 101,420 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,388,201. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $249.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $231.64. The company has a market cap of $110.48 billion, a PE ratio of 18.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $150.80 and a 12-month high of $267.06.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.15. Target had a return on equity of 44.68% and a net margin of 6.29%. The firm had revenue of $24.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.38 EPS. Target’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 12.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th. Target’s payout ratio is currently 38.22%.

Target declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, August 18th that allows the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the retailer to repurchase up to 12.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

TGT has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group upgraded Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $210.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Target from $283.00 to $286.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Target from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Target from $258.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Target from $252.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.30.

In other Target news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.98, for a total value of $6,149,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 195,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,032,760.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John J. Mulligan sold 80,782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.20, for a total value of $19,969,310.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 136,744 shares of company stock worth $34,106,184. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

