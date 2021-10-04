Copperwynd Financial LLC Raises Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Copperwynd Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 2,636.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 128,055 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 123,375 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF comprises about 5.7% of Copperwynd Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Copperwynd Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $13,416,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 6.6% in the second quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 279,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,285,000 after acquiring an additional 17,255 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 5.9% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 101,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,616,000 after acquiring an additional 5,657 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 81,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,580,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 7.0% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 228,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,070,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VYM traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $104.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,560,342. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.01. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $77.96 and a 52 week high of $108.71.

