Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) Shares Bought by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) by 121.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 88,321 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,373 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.08% of Corcept Therapeutics worth $1,943,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Corcept Therapeutics by 5.5% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 470,555 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,194,000 after buying an additional 24,585 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 41,569 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $989,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Corcept Therapeutics by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 746,416 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $17,757,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Burney Co. increased its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 386,608 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,506,000 after purchasing an additional 8,781 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 53,489 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 2,093 shares during the period. 68.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Gary Charles Robb sold 47,853 shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.49, for a total value of $980,507.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Sean Maduck sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.18, for a total transaction of $529,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 65,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,377,208.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 136,694 shares of company stock worth $2,894,971. 16.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CORT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group reissued a “positive” rating on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a report on Friday, July 30th.

CORT stock opened at $19.84 on Monday. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a 12 month low of $16.52 and a 12 month high of $31.18. The firm has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.80.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.07. Corcept Therapeutics had a net margin of 28.45% and a return on equity of 19.08%. The company had revenue of $91.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.83 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corcept Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of medications to treat severe metabolic, oncologic and psychiatric disorders. It focuses on the development of drugs for disorders that are associated with a steroid hormone called cortisol.

