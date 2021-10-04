Cormark Increases Touchstone Exploration (TSE:TXP) Price Target to C$4.00

Touchstone Exploration (TSE:TXP) had its price target raised by research analysts at Cormark from C$3.00 to C$4.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Cormark’s price target points to a potential upside of 104.08% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Touchstone Exploration from C$2.00 to C$2.75 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Friday.

Shares of TXP stock traded down C$0.05 on Monday, hitting C$1.96. 156,107 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 261,629. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.52, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of C$413.03 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,960.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.63. Touchstone Exploration has a one year low of C$1.30 and a one year high of C$3.06.

Touchstone Exploration Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. It has interests in a range of small undeveloped exploration properties; and three exploration blocks.

