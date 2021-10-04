Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) Reaches New 52-Week High at $59.08

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $59.08 and last traded at $57.28, with a volume of 38784 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $57.27.

CSOD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho lifted their target price on Cornerstone OnDemand from $45.00 to $57.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $57.50 in a report on Monday, August 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cornerstone OnDemand currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.75.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -133.18 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.91.

Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $214.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.62 million. Cornerstone OnDemand had a negative net margin of 3.26% and a positive return on equity of 65.00%. On average, analysts expect that Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cornerstone OnDemand news, CTO Mark Goldin sold 22,442 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.81, for a total transaction of $1,274,930.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Adam L. Miller sold 3,840 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.24, for a total value of $219,801.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,142 shares of company stock valued at $2,169,356 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand during the first quarter worth about $105,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Cornerstone OnDemand by 180.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,485 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 2,887 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cornerstone OnDemand in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand during the second quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 5.7% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,794 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. 87.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cornerstone OnDemand

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc engages in the provision of learning and talent management solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It also engages in the provision of support packages, client success framework, technical consulting and content, implementation, business consulting and educational services.

