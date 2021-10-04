Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) Reaches New 52-Week High at $59.08

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $59.08 and last traded at $57.28, with a volume of 38784 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $57.27.
CSOD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho lifted their target price on Cornerstone OnDemand from $45.00 to $57.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $57.50 in a report on Monday, August 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cornerstone OnDemand currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.75.
The stock has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -133.18 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.91.
In other Cornerstone OnDemand news, CTO Mark Goldin sold 22,442 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.81, for a total transaction of $1,274,930.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Adam L. Miller sold 3,840 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.24, for a total value of $219,801.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,142 shares of company stock valued at $2,169,356 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand during the first quarter worth about $105,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Cornerstone OnDemand by 180.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,485 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 2,887 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cornerstone OnDemand in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand during the second quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 5.7% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,794 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. 87.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD)
Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc engages in the provision of learning and talent management solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It also engages in the provision of support packages, client success framework, technical consulting and content, implementation, business consulting and educational services.
