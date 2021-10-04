Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 64,800 shares, a decrease of 32.8% from the August 31st total of 96,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 972,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN CLM traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $12.85. 13,207 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,145,067. Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund has a one year low of $10.41 and a one year high of $13.81.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.1602 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th.

In other Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund news, Director Matthew Morris sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.89, for a total value of $167,570.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 12.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLM. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 117.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,758 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,029 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 42.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 95,285 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 28,375 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $3,381,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 343.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,620 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 5,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $240,000. 18.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Company Profile

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment company, which enagages in the objective of seeking long-term capital appreciation through investment primarily in equity securities of U.S. and non-U.S. companies. The company was founded in May 1987 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

