Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) vs. Interlink Electronics (NASDAQ:LINK) Head-To-Head Review

Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) and Interlink Electronics (NASDAQ:LINK) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

12.8% of Corsair Gaming shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.4% of Interlink Electronics shares are owned by institutional investors. 71.7% of Corsair Gaming shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 73.8% of Interlink Electronics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Corsair Gaming and Interlink Electronics’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Corsair Gaming $1.70 billion 1.42 $103.22 million $1.55 16.59 Interlink Electronics $11.15 million 5.37 $1.26 million N/A N/A

Corsair Gaming has higher revenue and earnings than Interlink Electronics.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Corsair Gaming and Interlink Electronics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Corsair Gaming 0 3 6 0 2.67 Interlink Electronics 0 0 0 0 N/A

Corsair Gaming currently has a consensus price target of $41.44, suggesting a potential upside of 61.20%. Given Corsair Gaming’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Corsair Gaming is more favorable than Interlink Electronics.

Profitability

This table compares Corsair Gaming and Interlink Electronics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Corsair Gaming 7.63% 40.73% 14.22% Interlink Electronics 5.99% 7.39% 6.93%

Summary

Corsair Gaming beats Interlink Electronics on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Corsair Gaming Company Profile

Corsair Gaming, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, and controllers, as well as capture cards, stream decks, USB microphones, studio accessories, and EpocCam software. It also provides gaming components and systems comprising power supply units, cooling solutions, computer cases, and DRAM modules, as well as prebuilt and custom-built gaming PCs, and others; and PC gaming software comprising iCUE for gamers and Elgato's streaming suite for content creators. In addition, the company offers coaching and training, and other services. It sells its products through a network of distributors and retailers, including online retailers, as well as directly to consumers through its websites. Corsair Gaming, Inc. was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Fremont, California. Corsair Gaming, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Corsair Group (Cayman), LP.

Interlink Electronics Company Profile

Interlink Electronics, Inc. engages in the design, development, manufacture and sale of force sensing technology solutions. Its products include force sensing, position sensing and mouse pointing & touchpad. The company was founded on February 27, 1985 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

