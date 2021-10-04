Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.12

Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.115 per share by the shipping company on Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 19th.

Costamare has a dividend payout ratio of 18.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Costamare to earn $3.29 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.42 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 12.8%.

Shares of NYSE CMRE traded down $1.53 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $14.25. 1,157,581 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 697,993. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.73. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 1.69. Costamare has a one year low of $5.50 and a one year high of $16.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Costamare (NYSE:CMRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The shipping company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $166.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.03 million. Costamare had a net margin of 40.55% and a return on equity of 13.42%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Costamare will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CMRE. boosted their target price on shares of Costamare from $12.50 to $14.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Costamare from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Costamare from $14.50 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Costamare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Costamare currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.50.

About Costamare

Costamare, Inc is a holding company, engages in the provision of containerships chartering. The firm owns vessels such as new build containerships and second hand vessel. The company was founded on April 21, 2008 and is headquartered in Monaco.

