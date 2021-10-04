Costamare (NYSE:CMRE) Trading Down 5.6%

Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE)’s stock price was down 5.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $14.86 and last traded at $14.90. Approximately 4,634 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 695,561 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.78.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CMRE shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Costamare from $14.50 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. lifted their price target on shares of Costamare from $12.50 to $14.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Costamare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Costamare from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.50.

The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 1.69.

Costamare (NYSE:CMRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The shipping company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. Costamare had a net margin of 40.55% and a return on equity of 13.42%. The business had revenue of $166.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.03 million. Analysts expect that Costamare Inc. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CMRE. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Costamare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $119,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Costamare by 88.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 23,345 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 10,948 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Costamare by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,816,316 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $27,092,000 after purchasing an additional 110,496 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in Costamare in the 1st quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Costamare by 87.9% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 47,216 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 22,089 shares during the period. 26.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Costamare

Costamare, Inc is a holding company, engages in the provision of containerships chartering. The firm owns vessels such as new build containerships and second hand vessel. The company was founded on April 21, 2008 and is headquartered in Monaco.

