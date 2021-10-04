COTI Hits Market Capitalization of $462.07 Million (COTI)

COTI (CURRENCY:COTI) traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 4th. COTI has a total market capitalization of $462.07 million and $142.98 million worth of COTI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One COTI coin can currently be purchased for $0.53 or 0.00001077 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, COTI has traded 18.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002025 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002133 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31.49 or 0.00063745 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $51.55 or 0.00104360 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $70.15 or 0.00142006 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,589.63 or 1.00388745 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 47.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,358.93 or 0.06799788 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002675 BTC.

About COTI

COTI launched on February 12th, 2018. COTI’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 868,672,118 coins. The Reddit community for COTI is /r/cotinetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . COTI’s official Twitter account is @COTInetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for COTI is coti.io . The official message board for COTI is medium.com/cotinetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Gibraltar, Currency Of The Internet (COTI) is a decentralized payment platform that aims to become a payment mechanism for cryptocurrency users as it can instantly convert and transact digital assets through the Trustchain, a protocol developed by the COTI platform to replace third-party entities. In addition, COTI uses a blockless payment system based on a directed acyclic graph (DAG) to improve the protocol scalability. The COTI token is the cryptocurrency created to fuel the payment platform. It can be used on the Currency Of The Internet exchange mechanisms as well as to pay for goods, services or earn fees discounts. COTI has bridged with Binance Chain’s BEP2. COTI’s Cross Chain Bridge allows users with COTI coins to cross the bridge and swap their coins to COTI BEP2 tokens and vice versa, which adds another level of liquidity support for the entire community. “

