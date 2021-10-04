Cove Street Capital LLC Makes New $2.68 Million Investment in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA)

Cove Street Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 87,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,681,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Discovery in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $337,000. White Pine Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Discovery by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 31,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $900,000 after buying an additional 6,412 shares during the last quarter. Hourglass Capital LLC bought a new position in Discovery in the 2nd quarter worth about $894,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Discovery by 1.5% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,469,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,759,000 after acquiring an additional 36,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in Discovery during the second quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Institutional investors own 33.56% of the company’s stock.

DISCA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Discovery from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Discovery from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Discovery from $38.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.38.

DISCA traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $25.48. The stock had a trading volume of 167,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,511,733. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.34. Discovery, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.07 and a 1 year high of $78.14. The stock has a market cap of $12.89 billion, a PE ratio of 12.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. Discovery had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 12.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Discovery, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.

