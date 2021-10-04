Cove Street Capital LLC Purchases 2,974 Shares of Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB)

Cove Street Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,274 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,974 shares during the quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC’s holdings in Spectrum Brands were worth $1,469,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPB. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Spectrum Brands during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Spectrum Brands in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Spectrum Brands during the second quarter worth $45,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Spectrum Brands by 344.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Spectrum Brands by 25.0% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SPB shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Spectrum Brands from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Spectrum Brands from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Spectrum Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Spectrum Brands in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Spectrum Brands currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.25.

Shares of NYSE:SPB traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $98.40. The company had a trading volume of 2,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 356,542. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $85.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.95 and a beta of 1.88. Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.98 and a 52-week high of $98.47.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.01). Spectrum Brands had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 21.08%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.36 earnings per share. Spectrum Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. will post 5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. Spectrum Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.98%.

Spectrum Brands Profile

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc is a consumer products and home essentials company. It engages in the manufacture and supply of residential locksets, residential builders hardware, plumbing, shaving and grooming products, personal care products, small household appliances, specialty pet supplies, lawn, garden and home pest control products, and personal insect repellents.

