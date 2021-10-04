Cove Street Capital LLC Purchases 565,497 Shares of Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:BKEP)

Cove Street Capital LLC increased its position in Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:BKEP) by 420.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 700,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 565,497 shares during the quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC owned about 1.69% of Blueknight Energy Partners worth $2,646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC bought a new position in shares of Blueknight Energy Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Blueknight Energy Partners by 53,912.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 30,787 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 30,730 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Blueknight Energy Partners by 114.8% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 42,799 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 22,872 shares during the period. Blackstone Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Blueknight Energy Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $365,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Blueknight Energy Partners by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 505,200 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,637,000 after purchasing an additional 124,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BKEP stock traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $3.32. 9,027 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 239,283. Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $1.31 and a fifty-two week high of $4.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.43. The company has a market cap of $137.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 2.34.

Blueknight Energy Partners (NASDAQ:BKEP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $27.76 million for the quarter. Blueknight Energy Partners had a net margin of 43.49% and a negative return on equity of 13.13%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th.

About Blueknight Energy Partners

BlueKnight Energy Partners LP engages in the operation of independent asphalt facilities. It provides integrated terminalling services for companies engaged in the production, distribution, and handling of liquid asphalt. The company was founded on February 22, 2007 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

