Cove Street Capital LLC Raises Holdings in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST)

Cove Street Capital LLC lifted its stake in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) by 12.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,035 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 3,533 shares during the quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC’s holdings in Sensata Technologies were worth $1,915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Sensata Technologies by 26.3% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 918 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its position in Sensata Technologies by 0.3% during the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 105,354 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $6,105,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its position in Sensata Technologies by 7.3% during the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,916 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Sensata Technologies by 5.5% during the second quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 6,250 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 5.1% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 7,278 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ST traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $55.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 952,956. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a 52 week low of $42.52 and a 52 week high of $64.80. The company has a current ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market cap of $8.85 billion, a PE ratio of 24.28, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.02.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $992.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $969.11 million. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 19.20%. The company’s revenue was up 72.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

ST has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Sensata Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Sensata Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sensata Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.00.

In related news, CFO Paul S. Vasington sold 20,362 shares of Sensata Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.62, for a total value of $1,173,258.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sensata Technologies Profile

Sensata Technologies Holding Plc is a global industrial technology company, which engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electromechanical, electronic sensors and controls. The firm operates through the following two segments: Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment designs and manufactures sensors for the automotive and heavy vehicle and off-road markets.

