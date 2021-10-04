Cove Street Capital LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Cove Street Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) by 15.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,196 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,896 shares during the quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $1,523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 4,948.9% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,735,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,291,000 after buying an additional 5,622,234 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Howmet Aerospace by 137.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,586,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,767,000 after purchasing an additional 4,398,308 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Howmet Aerospace by 101.0% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,012,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,285,000 after purchasing an additional 3,524,073 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Howmet Aerospace by 62.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,630,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,293,000 after purchasing an additional 3,314,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Howmet Aerospace by 63.1% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,480,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,208,000 after purchasing an additional 2,506,565 shares in the last quarter. 90.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HWM stock traded down $0.40 on Monday, reaching $32.03. The company had a trading volume of 44,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,128,694. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.51 and a 1 year high of $36.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.28. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.96 and its 200 day moving average is $32.69. The company has a market cap of $13.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.40 and a beta of 1.93.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 6.20%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. Howmet Aerospace’s payout ratio is 10.00%.

HWM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Howmet Aerospace currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.27.

In related news, CFO Ken Giacobbe sold 4,386 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.08, for a total value of $136,316.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Howmet Aerospace, Inc engages in provision of engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels. The Engine Products segment produces investment castings, including airfoils, and seamless rolled rings primarily for aircraft engines (aerospace commercial and defense) and industrial gas turbines.

