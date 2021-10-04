Cove Street Capital LLC Sells 233,308 Shares of GP Strategies Co. (NYSE:GPX)

Cove Street Capital LLC lessened its holdings in GP Strategies Co. (NYSE:GPX) by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,629,075 shares of the company’s stock after selling 233,308 shares during the quarter. GP Strategies accounts for approximately 3.7% of Cove Street Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Cove Street Capital LLC owned approximately 9.29% of GP Strategies worth $25,609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in GP Strategies by 35.1% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of GP Strategies by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,191,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,731,000 after purchasing an additional 15,106 shares during the period. Bard Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of GP Strategies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $303,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in GP Strategies in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,517,000. Finally, Minerva Advisors LLC raised its stake in GP Strategies by 10.6% during the second quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC now owns 344,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,419,000 after acquiring an additional 33,085 shares in the last quarter. 61.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get GP Strategies alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research lowered shares of GP Strategies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GP Strategies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. B. Riley downgraded shares of GP Strategies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $21.50 to $20.85 in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Roth Capital downgraded GP Strategies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.96.

Shares of GP Strategies stock remained flat at $$20.71 on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 290 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,221. The firm has a market cap of $363.48 million, a P/E ratio of 28.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. GP Strategies Co. has a one year low of $8.91 and a one year high of $20.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.60 and its 200-day moving average is $17.97.

GP Strategies (NYSE:GPX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.10. GP Strategies had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 9.09%. The firm had revenue of $128.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.29 million. Analysts anticipate that GP Strategies Co. will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

GP Strategies Company Profile

GP Strategies Corp. provides training, e-Learning solutions, management consulting and engineering services. It operates through the following Geographic Segments: North America, EMEA and Emerging Markets (Latin America and Asia Pacific countries). It provides Workforce Transformation Services into three primary solution sets: Organizational Performance Solutions (OPS), Technical Performance Solutions (TPS) and Automotive Performance Solutions (APS).

Recommended Story: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Receive News & Ratings for GP Strategies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GP Strategies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.