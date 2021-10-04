Cove Street Capital LLC Sells 30,429 Shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Cove Street Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) by 44.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,738 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after selling 30,429 shares during the quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $1,641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Tapestry during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new position in shares of Tapestry during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Tapestry during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Tapestry during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in Tapestry during the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. 88.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Tapestry stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $37.84. 26,546 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,747,888. Tapestry, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.23 and a 52-week high of $49.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.18 and a 200-day moving average of $42.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. Tapestry had a return on equity of 28.77% and a net margin of 14.52%. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.25) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 126.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tapestry, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Tapestry’s payout ratio is currently 33.67%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TPR. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Tapestry from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Tapestry in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group cut their price target on Tapestry from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Tapestry from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tapestry has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.62.

In other news, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 1,211 shares of Tapestry stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.36, for a total transaction of $51,297.96. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 21,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $910,146.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel David E. Howard sold 17,061 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.27, for a total transaction of $721,168.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 53,741 shares in the company, valued at $2,271,632.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tapestry, Inc engages in the provision of luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It operates through the following segments: Coach, Kate Spade and Stuart Weitzman. The Coach segment consists global sales of coach brand products to customers through coach operated stores, including the internet and concession shop-in-shops, and sales to wholesale customers, and through independent third party distributors.

