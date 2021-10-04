Cove Street Capital LLC Sells 900 Shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

Cove Street Capital LLC trimmed its stake in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Cove Street Capital LLC’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $4,352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Franco-Nevada during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Huntington National Bank raised its position in Franco-Nevada by 109.9% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 191 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Franco-Nevada by 20,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 201 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 68.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on FNV shares. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Franco-Nevada from C$200.00 to C$205.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Franco-Nevada from C$189.00 to C$195.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded Franco-Nevada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 16th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Franco-Nevada from $166.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Franco-Nevada from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Franco-Nevada currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $176.92.

FNV traded up $1.64 on Monday, reaching $129.13. 40,557 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 614,695. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $145.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $143.90. Franco-Nevada Co. has a fifty-two week low of $105.62 and a fifty-two week high of $163.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.68 billion, a PE ratio of 36.40, a PEG ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 0.58.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $347.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.19 million. Franco-Nevada had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 54.62%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. Franco-Nevada’s payout ratio is 44.28%.

Franco-Nevada Profile

Franco-Nevada Corp. engages in the management of gold-focused royalties and streams portfolio. It provides investors with gold price and exploration optionality while limiting exposure to many of the risks of operating companies. The company was founded on October 17, 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

