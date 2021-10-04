Cove Street Capital LLC Takes $6.10 Million Position in Chase Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF)

Cove Street Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Chase Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 59,416 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,097,000. Cove Street Capital LLC owned 0.63% of Chase at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Chase by 25.2% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 974 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chase during the first quarter worth $152,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Chase by 105.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,435 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Chase by 23.0% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,599 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chase by 76.4% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,667 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the period. 70.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSEAMERICAN:CCF traded down $1.33 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $101.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 102 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,194. The stock has a market capitalization of $959.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.31 and a beta of 0.70. Chase Co. has a 52-week low of $93.84 and a 52-week high of $123.13.

Chase (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The construction company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter. Chase had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 15.52%. The business had revenue of $79.59 million during the quarter.

In related news, CEO Adam Chase sold 1,000 shares of Chase stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total transaction of $115,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

Chase Company Profile

Chase Corp. operates as a chemical company, which manufactures materials for high-reliability applications. It operates through the following segments: Adhesives, Sealants and Additives, Industrial Tapes, and Corrosion Protection and Waterproofing. The Adhesives, Sealants, and Additives segment offers innovative and specialized product offerings consisting of both end-use products and intermediates that are used in or integrated into another company’s products.

