Cove Street Capital LLC Trims Holdings in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)

Cove Street Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) by 67.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,855 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 14,279 shares during the quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC’s holdings in Acuity Brands were worth $1,282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AYI. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 33.5% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,045 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Acuity Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at $737,000. Strategic Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Acuity Brands by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Global Advisors LLC now owns 24,691 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,618,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Acuity Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at about $414,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 159.4% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,524 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,716,000 after acquiring an additional 8,926 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Acuity Brands alerts:

Shares of NYSE AYI traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $173.92. 1,642 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 413,786. The company has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.64. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.90 and a 12 month high of $194.59. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $177.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $175.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 30th. The electronics maker reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.68. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 16.18%. The business had revenue of $899.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $840.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.94 EPS. Acuity Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 9.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. Acuity Brands’s payout ratio is 6.92%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AYI. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Acuity Brands in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Acuity Brands from $212.00 to $209.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Acuity Brands in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $205.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Acuity Brands has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.21.

Acuity Brands Profile

Acuity Brands, Inc engages in the provision of lighting and building management solutions and services. The firm caters commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure and residential applications for various markets. It offers luminaires, lighting controls, controllers for various building systems, power supplies, prismatic skylights, and drivers as well as integrated systems for various indoor and outdoor applications.

Read More: Growth and Income Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AYI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI).

Receive News & Ratings for Acuity Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acuity Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.