Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $17.84

Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $17.84 and last traded at $17.94, with a volume of 7678 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.48.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CVET. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Covetrus in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James decreased their target price on Covetrus from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays decreased their target price on Covetrus from $46.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Guggenheim upgraded Covetrus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Covetrus from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Covetrus currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of -26.04 and a beta of 2.08.

Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.51). Covetrus had a negative net margin of 1.90% and a positive return on equity of 1.05%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Covetrus, Inc. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Dustin Finer sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.46, for a total value of $39,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,710 shares in the company, valued at $891,966.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Benjamin Wolin sold 1,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.46, for a total value of $39,637.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 139,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,681,538.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,694 shares of company stock worth $635,247 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Covetrus by 1.5% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 38,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in Covetrus by 4.2% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 16,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in Covetrus by 5.6% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 13,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc increased its stake in Covetrus by 7.1% during the first quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 10,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Covetrus by 2.2% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 36,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $976,000 after buying an additional 779 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

About Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET)

Covetrus, Inc engages in developing technologies and services for animal health industry. It also provides products, software, and services to help drive improved patient health, strong client relationships and successful financial outcomes for veterinary professionals. The firm geographically operates through the segments: North America, Europe and Asia Pacific (APAC) & Emerging Markets.

