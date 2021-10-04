Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) Shares Bought by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) by 62.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,370 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,519 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.06% of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store worth $2,134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Teza Capital Management LLC raised its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 846.5% during the second quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 16,677 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,476,000 after acquiring an additional 14,915 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 65.6% during the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 17,190 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,552,000 after acquiring an additional 6,812 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 81.6% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 8,841 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after buying an additional 3,973 shares during the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 7.9% in the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 260,558 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $45,045,000 after buying an additional 19,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 34.4% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 525,101 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $90,779,000 after buying an additional 134,426 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.38% of the company’s stock.

CBRL opened at $144.55 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a 52-week low of $106.92 and a 52-week high of $178.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $139.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $151.72. The company has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.13 and a beta of 1.51.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 20th. The restaurant operator reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.33 by ($0.08). Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 9.61%. The business had revenue of $784.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $794.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.85) earnings per share. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s quarterly revenue was up 58.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, September 21st that allows the company to buyback $100.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the restaurant operator to purchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This is an increase from Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s payout ratio is currently 196.08%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $195.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. MKM Partners cut their price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Truist Securities cut their price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $159.00 to $152.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Truist cut their price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $178.00 to $159.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $155.89.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc engages in the operation and development of restaurant and retail outlets. The format of its stores consists of a trademarked rustic old country-store design that offers restaurant menu featuring home-style country food. The company was founded by Dan W. Evins on September 19, 1969 and is headquartered in Lebanon, TN.

