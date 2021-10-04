Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC Buys 3,904 Shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) by 26.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,511 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,904 shares during the quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $1,399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,284,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,771,000 after purchasing an additional 74,009 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,760,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,684,000 after purchasing an additional 6,191 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,408,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,440,000 after acquiring an additional 21,520 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 995,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,513,000 after acquiring an additional 58,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 993,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,032,000 after acquiring an additional 82,429 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ FTCS traded down $0.86 during trading on Monday, reaching $74.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 386,787. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $78.29 and a 200 day moving average of $75.69. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a one year low of $60.29 and a one year high of $80.03.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th were paid a $0.156 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%.

About First Trust Capital Strength ETF

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

