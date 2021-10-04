Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC Buys 5,071 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP) by 8.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,596 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,071 shares during the period. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $3,438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,942,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 166,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,732,000 after purchasing an additional 35,479 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital LLC raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 61.8% during the 1st quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 457,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,561,000 after purchasing an additional 174,610 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 71.3% during the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 321,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,574,000 after acquiring an additional 133,830 shares during the period. Finally, McLean Asset Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 114.0% during the 2nd quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 10,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 5,477 shares during the period.

VTIP stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $51.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,917,916. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $50.59 and a 12 month high of $52.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $52.54 and its 200-day moving average is $52.23.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th will be issued a $0.874 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 1st.

