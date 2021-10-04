Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH)

Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) by 22.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 131,860 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 38,962 shares during the period. Meta Financial Group makes up approximately 1.5% of Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC owned 0.41% of Meta Financial Group worth $6,676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bbva USA purchased a new position in Meta Financial Group in the second quarter worth about $45,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Meta Financial Group in the first quarter worth about $59,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Meta Financial Group by 68.9% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Meta Financial Group by 28.6% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,624 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in Meta Financial Group in the second quarter worth about $178,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.69% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Anthony M. Sharett sold 589 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.69, for a total transaction of $30,445.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Meta Financial Group stock traded up $0.98 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $55.19. The stock had a trading volume of 22,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 197,501. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $49.96 and its 200 day moving average is $49.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 0.92. Meta Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.29 and a twelve month high of $54.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The savings and loans company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.32. Meta Financial Group had a net margin of 25.19% and a return on equity of 16.26%. The business had revenue of $130.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.29 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Meta Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. Meta Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.23%.

CASH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Meta Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Meta Financial Group from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Meta Financial Group from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.40.

Meta Financial Group Profile

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which provides savings and loan services. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services & Other. The Consumer segment provides meta payment systems (MPS), consumer credit products, warehouse finance and other tax services.

