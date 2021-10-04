Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC Has $9.80 Million Position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) by 13.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 191,094 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,367 shares during the quarter. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF comprises about 2.2% of Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC owned 0.17% of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF worth $9,801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 52,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the period. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $101,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 23.3% during the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the period. Finally, Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $201,000.

NASDAQ ISTB traded down $0.03 on Monday, reaching $51.03. The company had a trading volume of 1,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 617,684. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $51.22 and its 200-day moving average is $51.28. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $51.03 and a 52 week high of $51.71.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th will be issued a $0.068 dividend. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 1st. This is an increase from iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

