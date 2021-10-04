Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC Lowers Position in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS)

Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS) by 5.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,186 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,683 shares during the quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF worth $2,240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LexAurum Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 41.5% in the 2nd quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 57,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,811,000 after purchasing an additional 16,994 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 99.1% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 235,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,410,000 after purchasing an additional 117,065 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 85,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,153,000 after buying an additional 16,353 shares in the last quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $204,000.

Get First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF alerts:

HYLS stock traded down $0.19 on Monday, reaching $48.09. 6,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 281,911. First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a one year low of $46.74 and a one year high of $49.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.50.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd.

Recommended Story: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.