Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC Lowers Position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,885 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,196 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF comprises 1.4% of Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $6,331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IVE. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 23.1% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,593,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,301,000 after purchasing an additional 486,960 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 98.5% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 723,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,152,000 after acquiring an additional 358,928 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,214,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,583,966,000 after acquiring an additional 334,968 shares during the last quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 371.9% during the second quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 392,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,017,000 after acquiring an additional 309,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $39,833,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

IVE traded down $0.95 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $146.46. 34,728 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 923,172. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $108.73 and a 1-year high of $152.23. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $149.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $147.63.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Featured Article: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.