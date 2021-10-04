Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 50.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 152,271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 154,121 shares during the period. iShares Gold Trust makes up approximately 1.2% of Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $5,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rain Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 799.1% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the second quarter worth about $35,000. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the second quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors own 56.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA IAU traded up $0.10 during trading on Monday, hitting $33.59. The stock had a trading volume of 1,066,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,660,755. iShares Gold Trust has a one year low of $31.94 and a one year high of $37.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.08.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

