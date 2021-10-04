Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,440 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 47,940 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,440 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF makes up 1.2% of Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.06% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF worth $5,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Factorial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 11,198.8% in the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 2,395,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,500,000 after buying an additional 2,374,155 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,894,000. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,683,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,690,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,093,000 after purchasing an additional 262,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 920,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,538,000 after purchasing an additional 161,062 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IJJ traded down $0.10 during trading on Monday, hitting $105.05. The stock had a trading volume of 5,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 412,887. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $105.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.63. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $66.96 and a 12 month high of $111.27.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

