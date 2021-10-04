Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,443 Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,525 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,443 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF makes up about 1.5% of Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $6,529,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 21.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,498,000 after buying an additional 1,411 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $1,110,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 17,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,324,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 15.8% in the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 7,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,442,000 after buying an additional 1,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 410,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,984,000 after purchasing an additional 6,414 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VV traded down $2.97 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $200.26. The company had a trading volume of 9,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 251,644. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $150.60 and a 1 year high of $212.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $207.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $199.73.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

