Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC Sells 3,269 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 72,255 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,269 shares during the period. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $2,850,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 142.6% during the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 200,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,532,000 after buying an additional 117,672 shares in the last quarter. Financial Architects Inc lifted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 307,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,117,000 after buying an additional 5,340 shares in the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 154,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,086,000 after buying an additional 21,929 shares in the last quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC now owns 101,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,005,000 after buying an additional 5,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SigFig Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 211,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,323,000 after buying an additional 22,581 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHF traded down $0.43 on Monday, hitting $38.38. 220,413 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,661,030. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $30.08 and a 1-year high of $40.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.51.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

