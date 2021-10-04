Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC Sells 3,821 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,842 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,821 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for about 2.9% of Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $12,762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 332.6% in the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 451.0% in the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 65.7% in the 1st quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period.

Shares of VTV stock traded down $0.79 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $136.17. The stock had a trading volume of 111,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,783,140. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $137.80. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $100.68 and a one year high of $142.54.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

