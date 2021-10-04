Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.02 (NYSEAMERICAN:CIK)

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIK) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, October 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 19th will be given a dividend of 0.0225 per share on Monday, October 25th. This represents a $0.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 18th.

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund has raised its dividend payment by 2.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 6 consecutive years.

Shares of CIK remained flat at $$3.47 during trading hours on Monday. 1,178,690 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,334,077. Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund has a 1 year low of $2.90 and a 1 year high of $3.64.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CIK. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund during the second quarter valued at $42,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund by 26.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 22,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 4,686 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund by 8.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 52,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 3,998 shares during the period. 10.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fund, which engages in investing in the fixed income markets and companies operating across diversified industries. It seeks current income consistent with the preservation of capital by investing primarily in fixed-income securities. The company was founded on February 11, 1987 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

