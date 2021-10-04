Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.02 (NYSEAMERICAN:CIK)

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIK) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, October 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 19th will be given a dividend of 0.0225 per share on Monday, October 25th. This represents a $0.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 18th.
Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund has raised its dividend payment by 2.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 6 consecutive years.
Shares of CIK remained flat at $$3.47 during trading hours on Monday. 1,178,690 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,334,077. Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund has a 1 year low of $2.90 and a 1 year high of $3.64.
About Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund
Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fund, which engages in investing in the fixed income markets and companies operating across diversified industries. It seeks current income consistent with the preservation of capital by investing primarily in fixed-income securities. The company was founded on February 11, 1987 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
