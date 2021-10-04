Credits Price Down 1.7% This Week (CS)

Credits (CURRENCY:CS) traded up 11% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 4th. One Credits coin can now be bought for about $0.0449 or 0.00000094 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Credits has traded down 1.7% against the US dollar. Credits has a market capitalization of $10.03 million and $258,121.00 worth of Credits was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Credits alerts:

EOS (EOS) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00009714 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003154 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00004901 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0783 or 0.00000163 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000058 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0982 or 0.00000205 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Credits Profile

Credits is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 14th, 2017. Credits’ total supply is 249,471,071 coins and its circulating supply is 223,456,423 coins. The Reddit community for Credits is /r/CreditsOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Credits is credits.com/en . Credits’ official message board is credits.com/en/Home/News . Credits’ official Twitter account is @creditscom and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Credits is a decentralized financial platform based on the Ethereum blockchain. The platform allows the delivery of financial services (money transfers, currency and value exchanges, crediting and funding, just to name a few) via a distributed ledger, smart contracts and Credits cryptocurrency in a peer-to-peer (P2P) basis. Credits cryptocurrency (CS) is a utility token. “

Credits Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Credits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Credits should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Credits using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Credits Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Credits and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.