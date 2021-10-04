Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) Trading 7.4% Higher

Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG)’s share price traded up 7.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $5.09 and last traded at $5.09. 140,003 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 4,312,521 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.74.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised Crescent Point Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $6.50 to $7.50 in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Crescent Point Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Crescent Point Energy from C$11.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Crescent Point Energy from C$7.75 to C$8.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on Crescent Point Energy from C$7.00 to C$9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Crescent Point Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.32.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.69 and a 200 day moving average of $3.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 2.97.

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.03). Crescent Point Energy had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 89.04%. The company had revenue of $769.55 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.024 per share. This is a positive change from Crescent Point Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Crescent Point Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.00%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Crescent Point Energy during the first quarter worth $51,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Crescent Point Energy during the second quarter worth $63,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in Crescent Point Energy during the second quarter worth $72,000. qPULA Trading Management LP acquired a new position in Crescent Point Energy during the second quarter worth $85,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy in the second quarter valued at $99,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.45% of the company’s stock.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development and production of oil and gas properties. Its focus areas include: Viewfield Bakken, Flat Lake Torquay, and Shaunavon. The company was founded on April 20, 1994 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

