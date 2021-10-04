Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) Sets New 52-Week High at $6.38

Crescent Point Energy Corp. (TSE:CPG) (NYSE:CPG) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$6.38 and last traded at C$6.36, with a volume of 2098441 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$5.84.

CPG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. National Bankshares upped their price target on Crescent Point Energy from C$7.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Crescent Point Energy from C$6.00 to C$6.75 in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$6.00 price target on Crescent Point Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$9.00 price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Tudor Pickering reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$6.00 target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy in a research report on Monday, September 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$7.54.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$4.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$4.93. The stock has a market cap of C$3.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.65.

Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) (NYSE:CPG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported C$0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.24 by C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$945.30 million for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Crescent Point Energy Corp. will post 1.2300001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. This is an increase from Crescent Point Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Crescent Point Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.19%.

Crescent Point Energy Company Profile (TSE:CPG)

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

