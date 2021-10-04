Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) Shares Down 7.5%

Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT)’s stock price traded down 7.5% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $24.60 and last traded at $24.70. 12,486 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 825,889 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.71.
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cricut from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Cricut from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered Cricut from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Barclays lowered Cricut from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.86.
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.50.
In other Cricut news, insider Ryan Harmer sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total transaction of $295,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 92,544 shares in the company, valued at $2,730,048. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 26,316 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.44 per share, with a total value of $906,323.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 4,134,013 shares of company stock worth $121,494,141 and sold 141,116 shares worth $3,993,625.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP bought a new position in Cricut during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $153,622,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Cricut by 9,201.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,960,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,516,000 after acquiring an additional 1,939,392 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Cricut by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,279,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,497,000 after acquiring an additional 193,030 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in Cricut in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $24,868,000. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cricut during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,612,000. 8.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT)
Cricut, Inc designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company provides connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations under the Cricut brand.
