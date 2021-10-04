Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) Shares Down 7.5%

Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT)’s stock price traded down 7.5% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $24.60 and last traded at $24.70. 12,486 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 825,889 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.71.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cricut from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Cricut from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered Cricut from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Barclays lowered Cricut from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.86.

Get Cricut alerts:

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.50.

Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $334.49 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cricut, Inc. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cricut news, insider Ryan Harmer sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total transaction of $295,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 92,544 shares in the company, valued at $2,730,048. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 26,316 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.44 per share, with a total value of $906,323.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 4,134,013 shares of company stock worth $121,494,141 and sold 141,116 shares worth $3,993,625.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP bought a new position in Cricut during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $153,622,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Cricut by 9,201.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,960,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,516,000 after acquiring an additional 1,939,392 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Cricut by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,279,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,497,000 after acquiring an additional 193,030 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in Cricut in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $24,868,000. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cricut during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,612,000. 8.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT)

Cricut, Inc designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company provides connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations under the Cricut brand.

Further Reading: What is the Federal Reserve?



Receive News & Ratings for Cricut Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cricut and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.