Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) Shares Sold by Versant Venture Management LLC

Versant Venture Management LLC lowered its position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) by 59.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 820,720 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,209,896 shares during the quarter. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals accounts for approximately 5.1% of Versant Venture Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Versant Venture Management LLC owned approximately 2.18% of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals worth $15,471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 222.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 215.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,219 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 96.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 2,030 shares in the last quarter. 85.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Matthew K. Fust sold 5,000 shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.71, for a total value of $103,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew K. Fust sold 6,046 shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total value of $154,173.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $473,841. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 51,046 shares of company stock valued at $1,203,173. Insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CRNX traded down $0.54 on Monday, reaching $20.66. The company had a trading volume of 908 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,727. The stock has a market capitalization of $796.73 million, a P/E ratio of -8.00 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.25 and its 200 day moving average is $19.05. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.61 and a 52-week high of $25.50.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.09). Sell-side analysts predict that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CRNX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, June 18th. Jonestrading reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Crinetics Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.67.

About Crinetics Pharmaceuticals

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage pharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its product candidate, CRN00808, is an oral nonpeptide somatostatin agonist for the treatment of acromegaly.

